Arrest Made In Attempted Murder Case

Mount Vernon Police continue to investigate looking for clues or any information that will lead them to piece together what happened at Southwind Apartments early Sunday morning.

Police have a man in custody, 19 year old Tyler Englebright is charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident.

According to authorities, officers responded to a “man down” call at Southwinds Apartment Complex. There officers located a victim outside of the building on the ground. That person has been identified as 28 year old Josh Smith of Mount Vernon.

Investigators have determined Englebright and Smith are friends. Police are still looking into what led up to the incident. Mount Vernon PD is not commenting on the possible weapon used in the incident. Smith remains hospitalized — he is in critical condition at last check.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



