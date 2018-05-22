Arrest Made After Shots Fired on Oakrest Drive

One home is hit after several shots were fired on Oakrest Drive. There were no injuries in the shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene at 937 Oakrest Drive to find Trevor Foster and several others outside.

Foster had apparently sent text messages where he threatened to shoot a witness in a homicide investigation that happened in November of 2017, when his cousin 21 year old Devin Fields was murdered.

Officers found a backpack containing 1 pound of marijuana in the yard of the Oakrest residence. A search warrant was then obtained and officers found more than $4,000 in cash beneath the mattress in the home as well as some small baggies of marijuana.

Foster was taken to the Henderson Police department where he admitted to sending the text messages but claimed the marijuana was not his.

He was arrested for Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process and Trafficking in Marijuana.

Foster is currently at the Henderson County Detention Center.

Comments

comments