Arrest Made After Multi-State Police Pursuit

A man is in custody after leading police on a chase from Evansville to Henderson.

Police say Rick Beumer was arrested after being involved in a pursuit that started with the Evansville Police Department and led into Henderson County.

Police say they were able to apprehend the suspect after he was having vehicle issues on Highway 41 in Henderson around 3:00AM.

Beumer has multiple warrants for him out of Vanderburgh County for dealing and possession of meth.

He is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

