Home Indiana Evansville Army Specialist Drew Watters Remains Being Escorted From Indianapolis November 10th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The body of an Indiana Solider killed during a training exercise is returning home to Evansville under Police escort tonight.

Army Specialist Drew Watters died at Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord IN Washington State. His remains arrived in Indianapolis about an hour ago. Visitation for Specialist Watters will be Tuesday at the Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road from 2 until 8. Funeral Services will be held at the church on Wednesday.

Watters enlisted in the Army after graduating from North High School 3 years ago. He leaves behind a wife and an infant son. The police escort is scheduled to arrive in Evansville at the Browning Funeral Home between 11:30 Pm and midnight. Family, friends and those wishing to honor Watters will begin gathering at the Funeral Home around 10:30.

Comments

comments