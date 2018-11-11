Home Indiana Evansville Army Specialist Drew Watters Remains Arrive On Veterans Day November 11th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Saturday night in Evansville, one veterans remains were escorted from Indianapolis to Evansville. Army Specialist Drew Watters remains made it to Evansville in the early hours of Veterans Day.

There’s been an outpouring of support from friends and family of Army Specialist Drew Watters. He died in a training exercise in Washington state. His body was returned to Indianapolis Saturday night and came home to Evansville under a police escort. His remains were delivered to Browning Funeral home around 1 in the morning on Veteran’s Day.

Visitation for Specialist Watters will be Tuesday at the Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral services will be held for Army Specialist Drew Watters on Wednesday at the Christian Fellowship Church as well.

