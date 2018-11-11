44News | Evansville, IN

Army Specialist Drew Watters Remains Arrive On Veterans Day

Army Specialist Drew Watters Remains Arrive On Veterans Day

November 11th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Saturday night in Evansville, one veterans remains were escorted from Indianapolis to Evansville. Army Specialist Drew Watters remains made it to Evansville in the early hours of Veterans Day.

There’s been an outpouring of support from friends and family of Army Specialist Drew Watters. He died in a training exercise in Washington state. His body was returned to Indianapolis Saturday night and came home to Evansville under a police escort. His remains were delivered to Browning Funeral home around 1 in the morning on Veteran’s Day.

Visitation for Specialist Watters will be Tuesday at the Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral services will be held for Army Specialist Drew Watters on Wednesday at the Christian Fellowship Church as well.

Townsend Outlaw

More Posts - Website

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.