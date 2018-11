Home Indiana Evansville Army Solider From Evansville Killed in Training Accident November 5th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Evansville, Indiana

Investigators in Washington are looking into an accident that claimed the life of an army specialist from evansville.

Spc. Drew Watters died on Sunday at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. A graduate of North High School, Watters joined the Army as an Infantryman in 2015.

The cause of his death is currently under investigation.

