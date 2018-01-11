Home Indiana Evansville Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Connection to May 2017 Incident January 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An armed robbery suspect is arrested in connection with an incident in May 2017. Evansville Police arrested 19-year-old Tyrell Culley Wednesday night at an east side apartment.

Police received a tip that Culley was at an apartment on Queen Anne Drive and he was arrested without incident.

Culley was wanted for his role in an armed robbery that happened on May 15, 2017.

Investigators believe Culley participated in a robbery that happened during a drug deal on North Fourth Avenue.

A juvenile was previously arrested for his role in the robbery.

Culley has since bonded out of the Vanderburgh County Jail. His charges include armed robbery with a deadly weapon and failure to appear.

