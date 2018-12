Owensboro police are investigating an armed robbery at River’s Edge Tobacco Outlet on 304 East 4th

Street. It happened at 7:39 p.m. Friday.

According to reports, the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie at the time, demanded money and ran with an unspecified amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments