Armed, Dangerous Man Sought By Marion Illinois Police

February 19th, 2018 Illinois

The Marion Police Department are looking for a man who is armed and dangerous. Lemont Brinson is wanted in connection with multiple weapons offenses in Marion, Illinois.

Police say he’s believed to be armed and dangerous, and you should not approach him. Brinson is described as a black man, who is 5’9″ tall and 140 pounds.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Marion Police Department immediately at (618) 993-2124 or notify your local police agency.

