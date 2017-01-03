44News | Evansville, IN

Armadillo Found in Perry County

January 3rd, 2017

It is not uncommon to see a opossum or a deer on the roads of the Tri-State, but officials getting something far more exotic as of late. Reports of armadillos becoming way more common in southern and western Indiana over the past few years. A state conservation officer picked one up Monday in Perry County. Someone saw it and called authorities out to the scene. Some armadillos ending up as road kill. Authorities say they are not sure why the animals are making the move north.

