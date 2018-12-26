Arkansas Man Facing Charges for Kidnapping

A man from Arkansas is arrested in his home state for allegedly kidnapping a Henderson woman and her children on November 25th.

Police say on November 25th, Trevor Hardwick forced a mother and her kids into his car at a home on Lovers Lane in Henderson.

The woman called the police and said she chose to go with him and that she was not being held against her will.

Hardwick was tracked down in Perry County, Arkansas where he was arrested. He’s now being held in Henderson County on three kidnapping charges.

He’ll be in court Thursday, December 27th.

