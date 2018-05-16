44News | Evansville, IN

Ark Encounter Expansion to Include Theatre and Walled City

May 16th, 2018 Kentucky

The giant replica of Noah’s Ark has become a major tourist attraction in northern Kentucky. Owners of the Ark Encounter are announcing plans of expansion in an attempt to increase tourist attraction.

A spokesman says construction is well underway on a new attraction that includes a 2,500 seat theater and conference space. The park is also expanding its zoo.

Once the amphitheater is finished, the hope is to build a walled city to mimic what things looked like in Noah’s time.

The park begins its third year in July.

The amphitheater is scheduled to open before Christmas.

