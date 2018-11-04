Home Entertainment Ariana Grande’s Newest Song “Thank U, Next” Takes Aim At Ex-Boyfriends November 4th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Entertainment

Ariana Grande is taking aim at her ex-boyfriend with a new song.

And it includes her ex-fiancé, SNL star Pete Davidson. In the song, “Thank U, Next” Grande name drops past boyfriends Big Sean, Ricky ALvarez, and Mac Miller. The singer released the song minutes before SNp aired on Saturday, November 3.

But, don’t get too many ideas. Grande insists “Thank U, Next” is not a diss track, but, rather a song all about “love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness, and growth.

Grande and Davidson called it quits in October after just 5 months of dating.

