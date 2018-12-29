Home Entertainment Aretha Franklin’s Estate Owes the IRS Millions December 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Entertainment

A little prayer might need to be said for the late Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin’s estate owes the IRS millions of dollars.

According to Franklin’s estate they have already paid at least 3 million dollars to the IRS since Franklin’s death. TMZ reports the singer owes more than 6.3 million dollars in backed taxes the IRS. That’s on top of the reported 1.5 million dollars she owes in penalties. Franklin’s estate attorney says all of her returns have been filed.

Adding the IRS is questioning the returns and the estate is disputing what the IRS is claiming was income.

Aretha Franklin died of Pancreatic Cancer in August, she was 76 years old.

