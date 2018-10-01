Home Indiana Areas of Dubois County Tests Positive for West Nile October 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Dubois County Health officials say six samples of mosquitos recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.

People in the affected areas to use caution and take steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

If you plan on being outside around dusk or dawn use insect repellent that contains deet.

Avoid we areas and clear any standing water from your property.

If you have overgrown grass or weeds around your home, it’s best to cut that back because that can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

