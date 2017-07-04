One area trainer has a long history with Ellis Park. Nearly 10 years ago John Hancock helped save the track from going dark. This month, Ellis Park in Henderson celebrates 95 years of live racing, but there is one man who almost single-handedly saved the track from going dark in 2008.

Local trainer John Hancock has a long history with the track. “This is my home. I don’t live but maybe at the most two-and-a-half miles from here. Grew up here,” said Hancock, “Put the first set of shoes on a horse when I was five or six years old in a barn I’m standing in right now.”

Hancock would go on to become one of the most successful local trainers at Ellis Park, and this success includes members of his own family.

“My niece is here. My grandson is here. My daughter is in and out of here,” Hancock said, “My wife’s here on her days off when she’s not at the hospital. So we’ve probably got five or six family members here in my barn.”

One marker on the back side of the property, a tree Hancock planted himself, more than 50 years ago.

In 2008 the streak of live racing at Ellis Park almost came to an end. Hancock, who happens to head the Horsemen’s Association, remembers the day the track almost reached its final furlong.

“I personally was in the grandstands the day Ron Geary held his press conference and said there wasn’t gonna be a meet. And it didn’t go over very well,” he said, “There’s one thing about Ellis Park, Ellis is family. Ron Geary might own the place, but it belongs to the local horsemen.”

“We probably went through several years here, with not enough horses on the backside, depending on ship ins to run the place. This summer we’ve got a lot of big outfits that came back and decided to run here,” said Hancock.

As far as the Tri-state having a tongue for horse handicapping, Hancock said they are some of the best around.

“I’d have to say some of the Tri-state gamblers are some of the most astute handicappers I’ve ever run into,” he said.

Tommy said, “So it’s not really gambling if you know what your doing right?” Hancock said, “That’s what they say, but a gambles a gamble.”

