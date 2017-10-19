Home Indiana Evansville Area Students Participate In Great American ShakeOut Drill October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Local elementary school students are participating in the Great American ShakeOut with the Indiana Geological Quake Cottage Program.

The Great American ShakeOut allows students all over the country to learn about earthquake science and safety.

Kids at Stockwell Elementary were able to experience what earthquakes ranging from magnitude three to seven really feel like inside the quake cottage.

Program representatives say Indiana is within the region that is third for earthquake risks in the country.

Polly Sturgeon said, “California and Alaska and the Central US, and I think because we don’t get them as often people forget that fact, but it’s important to stay prepared. Scientists can’t predict when the next earthquake is going to happen so we need to prepare before hand.”

Indiana Department of Homeland Security representatives were also on hand to teach students how to stay safe during an earthquake.

Indiana has the most people registered for this year’s ShakeOut earthquake drill. More than 565,000 Hoosiers are registered for the event.

Other states that participated in today’s event include Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

For more information, visit GetPrepared.



