Area Students Learn About Job Openings For Future Careers

Students Learn About Job Openings For Future Careers September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Local students are finding out what jobs are available in the Tri-state. JobSpark is a hands-on career expo for are eighth through 12th grade students at Old National Events Plaza.

Kids checked out booths from 80 companies in the Tri-state and participated in hands-on activities that may spark their interests.

All of the booths were broken into different job fields from Science to Communications.

Junior Achievement SWIN President Marcia Forston said, “Depending on your area of interest, and maybe you didn’t even think you were interested in that area, and suddenly there’s that spark. So that’s what JobSpark is all about, instilling that spark that gets those kids interested in pursuing a career that they will ultimately love.”

JobSparks is co-sponsored by Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and the Public Education Foundation of Evansville. Students were at the expo until 2 p.m.

