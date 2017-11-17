Home Indiana Area Students Donate Nearly $2,500 to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry November 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Students delivered four truck beds worth of food to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. It’s all apart of this weeks resurrection school’s annual war on hunger.

The group collected canned goods and boxed goods. Some of the items included shampoo, canned salmon, cereal, canned chicken and dish soap.

Students also raised almost $2,500 to donate the food pantry as well.

“It makes me feel really good, and we really want to help our community more often. So we try to do a lot of fun things at our school,” says Resurrection School 8th grader Abby Baehl.

The students hope to fill at least five truckloads of food for people in need this season.



