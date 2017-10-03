Area Student Crowned Fall Festival Queen

It’s one of the most popular events at the Fall Festival–the queen contest And Tuesday, a new queen was crowned.

Queen candidates and their escorts are 8th graders from area schools, and selected by their peers.

The queen contestants were judged for pose, appearance and manners.

Nettie Nottingham from Saint Phillip was named queen along with her escort Garrett Walker.

Nottingham received a tiara, trophy and a dozen roses along with the title of 2017 Fall Festival Queen

