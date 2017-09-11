Home Indiana Evansville Area Residents Assess Florida Property Damage In Wake of Irma September 11th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

Florida’s Gulf Coast received the brunt of Irma where many area residents own winter or vacation properties. Dual property owners from the tri-state are hundreds if not 1,000 miles away trying to figure out how hard they were hit.

Evansville resident Gary Wagner spoke with us last week prior to Irma making landfall in Florida. He owns places in both the Keys and Ft. Myers, Florida. Wagner says he’s worried how the storm impacted all of his properties in Southwest Florida, “Right now I’ve talked to two or three different people in the Keys that I know and they’re either not down there or I can’t get ahold of them. I think the lower keys are going to see a lot of problems.” As for Wagner’s properties in Ft. Myers he says he knows there is some roof damage but feels for the most part they were spared.

Officials are warning it could be weeks before people are able to return to the Keys. The major concern in possible damage to multiple bridges along US Route 1.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments