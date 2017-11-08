Home Indiana Area Politicians Share Reactions to Tuesday’s Democrat Victory November 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Local political forces are also reacting to last night’s Democratic win. It’s causing both sides to now focus their attention on this time next year.

With midterm elections right around the corner in 2018 Republicans and Democrats agree one thing: nominating and promoting the best candidate.

Vanderburgh County Republican Chairman Wayne Parke says, “To be honest, I was a bit stunned that it was a big night for Democrats and so I think that is a clear message that we as Republicans can’t sit back and take things for granted, the good news about it all is that we, of course, have some elections coming up in ’18 and that we have a lot of enthusiasm for people wanting to run for office.”

State Representative Ryan Hatfield says, “You know anytime Democrats are winning around the country is a good thing for the Democrat brand. I think in Indiana we realize that the Democrat brand has been damaged and we’re gonna do a better job and offering candidates who are sticking up for Hoosiers and making sure Hoosier lives are getting better.”

Parke says another Republican point of focus in the coming year will be voter turnout.



