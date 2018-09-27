Home Indiana Evansville Area Plan Commission to Discuss University Parkway Extension September 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Area Plan Commission will hold a special hearing to discuss an extension of University Parkway.

In June, the Vanderburgh County Commission approved a $500,000 contract to begin preliminary work on the next phase of the road.

The project area includes approximately 6,000 acres and is bounded by State Road 66 to the north; State Road 62 to the south; Schutte Road, Peerless Road, and Church Road to the east; and the Vanderburgh/Posey county line to the west.

The meeting will be held tonight at 5:30PM in the Civic Center.

Project details can be read by clicking here.

Comments

comments