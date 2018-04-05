Home Indiana Evansville Area Plan Commission Discuss Rezoning of Old Evansville Lutheran School April 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville church is looking to rezone a piece of its property to build new offices and apartments. Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church wants to repurpose the old Evansville Lutheran School on west Illinois street.

The Area Plan Commission met Thursday afternoon to consider the proposal. The building has been sitting mostly vacant for more than a decade.

The company looking to occupy the former school site is Fire and Rain, a local public relations firm. There is also a possibility that apartments could be built inside as well.

Area Plan Commissioner Ron London says, “The only thing that was there that was ever there was the school and I think it closed maybe about three or four years ago and now they’re are just gonna re-purpose that for their offices so, I mean its a perfect example of trying to reuse a building in our urban core.”

The building was built in the 50s for Evansville Lutheran School before it combined with another church school.

