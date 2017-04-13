Area Plan Commission Approves Costco Rezoning

Evansville is one step closer to building a new Costco in the city. The Area Plan Commission voted 12-0 to move forward with rezoning a section of property along the 1500 block of North Burkhardt Road. It moves to Evansville City Council for a final vote before construction begins.

Joe Kiefer with Hahn Kiefer Real Estate, who represented Costco during the meeting, told the commission as soon as all the rezoning is planned, they hope to have the store open in 2018.

Comments

comments