Area Lawmaker Recognizes Southridge High School Football Team

An area lawmaker is recognizing the Southridge High School football team. State Representative Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty) honored the football team for securing their first state championship title.

Bartels presented a resolution in front of the House of Representatives, recognizing the Raiders for their achievement.

In November, the Southridge Raiders advanced to the state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium to compete against the Warriors of Woodlan High School. The Raiders won the state title with a final score of 15-14.

Rep. Bartels represents portions of Spencer, Dubois, Perry, Crawford, and Orange Counties.

