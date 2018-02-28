Home Indiana Evansville Area Law Enforcement Team Up For Drunk Driving Blitz February 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Area law enforcement agencies are teaming up to remind people of the importance of sober driving. Over the next month, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police, and Indiana State Police will work together patrolling roads for impaired drivers.

The statewide enforcement efforts will begin March 2nd and run through March 25th.

The blitz will happen over the course of St. Patrick’s Day, the NCAA March Madness Tournament, and Spring Break.

Law enforcement officers say if you’ve been drinking and you find yourself behind the wheel – stop and think.

“Is there somebody I can call? Would it, is it really worth the $50 cab ride or less just to get home? A DUI could run you into the thousands and that’s assuming that you get arrested and don’t hurt someone. So really it’s a no brainer the cost of the cab ride is infinitesimal compared to the cost of taking someone’s life.”

The first sobriety checkpoint will be Friday, March 2nd from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Comments

comments