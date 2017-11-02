44News | Evansville, IN

Area High School Bands Performing in State Competition

Area High School Bands Performing in State Competition

November 2nd, 2017 Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Several high school marching bands from the Evansville area will head to Indianapolis this weekend for the Indiana State Marching Band Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The bands earned their way there by advancing in regional and semi-state rounds. Thursday night, one of them, the South Spencer High School Marching Band performed as the fans sent them off to Indy.

Class “A” bands are from the largest schools in the state, class “D” are the smallest schools in the state. Here are the bands from our area that’ll be performing in Indy this weekend:

Class “A”

  • Castle

Class “B”

  • Jasper
  • Evansville North
  • Evansville Reitz

Class “C”

Nobody from our area

Class “D”

  • Mater Dei
  • South Spencer
  • Southridge
  • Tell City
  • Forest Park

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.