Area High School Bands Performing in State Competition

Several high school marching bands from the Evansville area will head to Indianapolis this weekend for the Indiana State Marching Band Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The bands earned their way there by advancing in regional and semi-state rounds. Thursday night, one of them, the South Spencer High School Marching Band performed as the fans sent them off to Indy.

Class “A” bands are from the largest schools in the state, class “D” are the smallest schools in the state. Here are the bands from our area that’ll be performing in Indy this weekend:

Class “A”

Castle

Class “B”

Jasper

Evansville North

Evansville Reitz

Class “C”

Nobody from our area

Class “D”

Mater Dei

South Spencer

Southridge

Tell City

Forest Park

