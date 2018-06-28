Area Fireworks Displays For 2018

Communities across the Tri-State are preparing to celebrate the 4th of July with some big bangs.

Evansville will have one of the largest displays, but there are many others in the area. Here is a list.

Evansville – July 4th at the riverfront at 9:00

Mt. Vernon– June 30th at the riverfront at dusk

Newburgh– July 3 at the Old Lock and Dam Park at 9:00

Boonville– July 4 at Scales Lake at dusk

Owensboro– July 4 at the Owensboro Convention Center at 9:15

Princeton– July 4th at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at dusk

Madisonville– July 4th at the Madisonville City park at 9

Mount Carmel– July 4th over the Wabash River at 9

Henderson– July 4th at the riverfront at 9:30

Holiday World– July 4th-5th also every Friday night June 29th-July 27th at dark

Birdseye– June 30th at Patoka Lake at 9:00

Otwell– July 4th at the 4th of July festival when it’s dark enough

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

