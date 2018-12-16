Area Competitors Participate In 12K’s Of Christmas Run

What better way to get ready for Christmas than to run a seven-mile race. that’s exactly what folks did at the second annual 12k’s of Christmas run at Lamasco Park.

the event featured nearly one hundred more competitors than last year’s event. one organizer says he’s always happy to see familiar faces and new ones as well.

“I definitely see familiar faces that have probably done every one of the twelve this year,” said organizer Brandon Barrett.

“Every race I do, it’s always fun to see new faces, new people. I love talking to the participants before and after the race. We just want them to have a great time, every time we’ve done an event and this is the thirtieth one I’ve done.”

The event was a play on the popular Christmas song, 12 days of Christmas. Runners enjoyed the sunny day which Barrett also credits for the higher turn out from last year. More than 200 athletes dressed the part to celebrate the holiday season.

