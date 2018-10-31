Area Chef to Compete at World Food Championships!

A Tri-State chef will compete for a big prize this month….

Willie Onan, the pastry chef at Farmer and Frenchman in Henderson — will compete at the World Food Championships in Orange Beach, Alabama…..

His pecan pie won him the chance to compete in the world’s biggest food sport competition!

The competition runs from November 7th thru the 11th.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments