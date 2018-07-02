Home Indiana Evansville Area Businesses Are Staying Busy This Fourth Of July July 2nd, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh

Shoppers are doing their last minute Fourth of July shopping. For some area stores, having the holiday on a Wednesday this year doesn’t seem to be hurting business.

Sarah Grant, Schnucks Floral Manager said, “It’s been really busy. Over the weekend we had really good customer counts and everything like that.”

Grocery stores such as Schnucks have had customers coming in purchasing mostly meat, deserts, and fruit for Independence Day parties. Fourth of July sales are allowing customers to get more for their money.

The Liquor Locker has also seen an increase in business in the days leading up to the holiday.

Toran Milan, Assistant Manager at the Liquor Locker said, “Actually for the weekend we actually did triple our stock. Our fourth of July being in the middle of the week is going to be exactly the same way as the first on the weekend.”

Party supplies are also a popular item many shoppers tend to buy. Pre-order and early pick-up is an option that many consumers are taking advantage of to prepare for their celebrations.

Diane Cosby, shopper said, “We figured we better have fireworks and American flags and I don’t know. I spent a lot of money, more than I should of.”

Tri-State businesses are expecting to stay busy throughout the week with some even open on the Fourth of July.

For any shoppers with last minute needs, stores such a Walmart and Schnucks will be open on the fourth.

Comments

comments