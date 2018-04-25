Are YOU Up for the Challenge?!

The EPD Foundation SWAT Challenge is Evansville’s only urban 5K obstacle course.

Designed by SWAT members, this course takes you over and under and through downtown Evansville as you attempt to overcome all 18 obstacles!

Press play for more information, and to see if YOU are up to the challenge.





