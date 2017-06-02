Are You Ready for This Weekend?!

There is sooooo much going on this weekend!

Don’t believe me?

Go check out the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com…

Going today, and running through Saturday, is Boom Fest!

This end of the year carnival has games, rides, food, and performances…from Boom Squad and other drum lines.

Visit the Rumjahn Gallery and Framery tonight at 5, for their “Groove is in the Heart” art show.

This 2 artist exhibit features the paintings of Michael Key and Christina Zimmer Robinson.

It is free and open to the public.

Love art, shopping, fine dining and music?

First Friday on Haynie’s Corner is calling your name.

Visit the historic district for all of the fun, starting at six.

And while you’re there, stop by the ballroom at Sauced for “The year of the Needy Girls Midwest Book Launch”.

Press play on the video for the rest of my picks and your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide!





