Are You Ready For the Weekend?!

We’re going through that massive city calendar to bring you some of the funnest (yes, I said “funnest”) events happening this weekend!

First up, you know it’s getting warmer, and that means…Tiki Time is opening for the weekend!

You can visit from 2pm to 10pm all weekend, weather permitting.

Tonight you can listen to “Classics by Candlelight”. The music starts at 7pm at First Presbyterian on 2nd Street.

Have you ever sang karaoke in a legit theatre?

Tonight you’ll get your chance.

Evansville Civic Theatre is letting you hop on stage and belt a tune or two.

8pm-10pm is for all ages, after 10 it’s 21 and up. The cost is just ten dollars.





And today is Good Friday, and there’s a party for that.

The Good Friday Pink and White Party is at the Tropicana Entertainment District (Boogie Nights).

Doors open at 8pm with appetizers, music from Soul Creation, and then a DJ will spin Old School Jamz.

Tickets are $25 at the door.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

PG: Rad Mixed Music Show with Cruel Waves, Not Your Anything, and Desert Sands

KC’s TimeOut Lounge: Nocturnal

Bokeh Lounge: Bombshell the Rock Show

Lamasco Bar & Grill: Calabash!

Lyle’s Sportszone: Junkyard Stereo

Saturday you can #RoadTrip to Princeton for Easter on the Square!

The kids can hunt for eggs, play games, and make crafts at the Gibson County Courthouse.

The festivities start at 8am, the hunt begins at 9am.

Or, stay in town for the Jimtown Gathering Cookout and Easter Egg Hunt!

The party is from noon to 4pm at 23 W. Oregon St. (I think that’s behind a Burger King).

There will be lunch, fellowship, and games to go along with the hunt.

And (for sure I’ll be here) Nashville musician, Jay Putty, returns home to Evansville to show his latest video, “All I Need to Know”.

The party starts at 6pm at Wired Coffeehouse downtown, and will feature a few other performers.

Also Saturday night is Granted’s Dishes 4 Wishes!

Sample desserts from the area’s finest bakeries and restaurants, spirits from local wineries and breweries, music by Tailgate Revival, and you can bid on some exciting auction items!

That’s at SWIRCA’s Ivy Room, tickets are $25 at the door and proceeds go to help fund wishes from area children fighting terminal illness.

