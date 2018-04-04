Arctic Front, Some Accumulating Snow & Near/Record Cold Ahead

With clearing skies & winds going light to calm, lows tonight are headed for 26-30 with heavy frost.

Clouds will increase tomorrow, but with a nice south to southwest wind, highs will run in the 50s to around 60.

After 40s tomorrow night, Friday won’t be bad. Clouds will be on the increase, however. Highs will run in the 50s north of the Ohio River & 60-65 over western Kentucky with southwest winds.

The strongest April Arctic front since 2007 will roar in during the early to mid evening. Temperatures will plunge from 50s to near 40 quickly with gusty north winds 15-30 mph.

Rain will overspread the Tri-State & quickly change to sleet, then snow. At this point, it appears that the duration of sleet & snow will run about 3-4 hours. However, accumulations are looking increasingly likely, though exact amounts remain in question. Accumulation will tend to be on grassy & elevated surface. PRELIMINARY analysis suggests 1-2″, but confidence is LOW on exact amounts at the moment. Thinking that although it may fall at a heavy clip, the duration will be rather short, lessening amounts (& soil temperatures are warm, which will lessen amounts).

With the cold behind the Arctic front & the potential of some clearing late, lows may dip to near/at record-breaking levels around 25.

Despite sun, highs Saturday will run just 37-44 with gusty north to northwest winds.

Record cold is likely Saturday night-Sunday morning with lows 21-25. Single digits are possible as far south as northern Illinois! Teens will get close!

YUUUUUUUCK!!!!!!!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



