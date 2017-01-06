Arctic Blast Then Big Change Ahead…..Latest Outlook to Next Friday

We are in the midst of our Arctic Blast with a winter storm deep in the southern U.S. & the coldest daytime highs & overnight lows of the winter (so far) over the Tri-State.

TONIGHT-MONDAY…………..

Very Cold, Then a Gradual Warm-Up with Increasing Winds…………

We will just continue to pick up the high/mid clouds from the southern system with the thickest cloud cover south of the Ohio River. So, lows will run 0 in the northwest to 12 in the south (7 Evansville area) tonight. With northwest winds at 8 mph, wind chills will drop to -11 in the northwest to near 0 in the south (-5 Evansville area).

The high/mid clouds will exit with time Saturday with highs 19-26 (22 Evansville area) & northwest to north-northwest winds around 8 mph.

Lows Saturday night will run 6 northeast to 11 in the south & southwest (8 Evansville area), followed by partly cloudy skies & highs of 23-31 northeast to far southwest Sunday (26 Evansville area).

The winds look much less on Sunday now with west-northwest to southeast winds at 3-5 mph. After temperatures leveling off around 13-21 (19 Evansville area), then rising to 19-25 (22 Evansville area) Sunday night (winds turning to south & increasing to around 10 mph), low clouds may roll in Monday with gusty south-southwest winds at 15-30 mph. Highs will run 36-46 (39 Evansville area).

TUESDAY-NEXT FRIDAY……………..

Widespread rainfall, windy & warmer weather will pass Tuesday with highs 53-59 (55 Evansville area), followed by drier weather Wednesday. I took rainfall out of the Wednesday forecast due to a faster progression of the front & adjusted temperatures accordingly.

Widespread rainfall with even t’storms will overspread the area late Thursday-Friday with windy weather from the south & southwest. The rainfall will start scattered/spotty Thursday, then increase.

There is the potential of a 1-2.5″ rainfall, similar to the late December (Christmas period) rainfall event. Highs may reach 61-68 (65 Evansville area). Lows Friday night may drop to 34-44 (41 Evansville area).

This will be a warm-weather, heavier rain/t’storm system, but the exact details of timing. All the parameters show severe potential Texas to Arkansas to Mississippi & Louisiana to western Tennessee. Here, there looks to be CAPE for t’storms & low-level wind fields look strong, but it is far out & the ensemble data does not support any severe here at the moment.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments