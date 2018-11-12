More Arctic Air With Two Chances Of Snow

It was quite a cold and dry weekend across the Tri-State…

Temperatures hit 36 in Evansville Saturday and 45 on our Veterans Day with overnight lows in the low 20s.

More unseasonably cold temperatures are expected this week with the 2 threats for snow.

Conditions have been very dry across the area, dew points are in the 20s & 30s. An area of low pressure developing to our south is trying to spread showers into the area but due to the dry conditions that rain is having a hard time making it to the surface.

Overcast skies expected through our Monday afternoon, highs will top off in the low to mid 40s, scattered light rain work into the region especially across Western Kentucky.

Overall precipitation will remain light and scattered. As cold air works in and the system pulls off to the east, rain may change to freezing rain/light snow from northwest to southeast early Tuesday morning. Remains to be seen how much moisture is still in the area as temperatures fall, some guidance end the precip quickly, in any event we are not talking about any heavy rain, snow or ice. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday morning. Not expecting any accumulation at this point but some slick spots are possible with whatever precipitation falls overnight into Tuesday morning.

Dry, cold and blustery conditions for Tuesday highs only in the mid 30s, similar to what we saw on Saturday. Winds gusting to 25MPH our of the northwest.

The next system that will effect the region comes late Wednesday-Thursday. It appears once again will see an area of low pressure trek up from the Gulf and to our east spreading rain and snow into the region. Now exact timing, intensity and amounts are still being ironed out but some parts of the region could see the first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday with drier conditions.

