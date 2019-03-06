Arctic Air Retreats, Trending Warmer and Unsettled

It’s been quite a cold start to the March across the Tri-State. Temperatures have been below the freezing mark since Sunday, that will change today and through the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies for our Wednesday, high temperatures in the mid 30s, increasing clouds this evening and will fall to 26. Thursday will be cloudy and raw, slight chance of some light snow and rain throughout the day, not expecting much impacts. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 40s. By Friday morning another chance of some wintry mix especially in the northernmost reaches of the Tri-State, otherwise scattered showers throughout the area and temperatures are expected to rise to near 50.

Even warmer Saturday, temperatures will rise to the upper 50s to low 60s ahead of a cold front that will bring the threat for strong to severe storms.

Saturday does appear to be our best chance of heavier rainfall over the next seven days, rainfall totals by Saturday night could range anywhere from 1″ to an 1.5″ across the area. Also we have the risk for some strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has shifted a severe weather threat into parts of the Tri-State, it’s about a 15% chance. I suspect if this trend continues will see a Marginal to Slight risk issued tomorrow.

Drier conditions will move in Sunday and will see slightly below average temperatures into next week.

Comments

comments