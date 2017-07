Santa Claus, Ind. plays host to more than just Holiday World.

Archery Camp USA is underway for the ninth straight year and hosted 100 shooters from across the country.

Team ACUSA was born from the gathering two years ago and has a pair of national championships under its belt.

The goal of the week-long event is not only to sharpen the skills of existing bowmen and women, but to bring new faces to the archery crowd.

