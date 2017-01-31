Home Kentucky Archbishop of NY to Speak at Owensboro Conference January 31st, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The Archbishop of New York will be coming to the Tri-State.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan is one of the keynote speakers at the Catholic Men’s Conference of Western Kentucky.

The conference’s sixth annual gathering will be held at the Riverpark Center in Owensboro February 11th.

Cardinal Dolan will also preside over mass the next day.

In years past, the gathering was held at St. Stephen Cathedral, but organizers chose a larger venue after an anticipated sell-out of tickets.

600 men are already registered – and tickets will be available at the door.

You can order tickets HERE and then click the “Tickets/Donations” tab.

