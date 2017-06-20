44News | Evansville, IN

Archbishop-Elect Charles Thompson Says Goodbye to Evansville

June 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Archbishop Elect Charles Thompson is getting ready to say goodbye to Evansville. Bishop Thompson spoke about his accomplishments within the Diocese of Evansville, and his future plans in Indianapolis at a press conference Tuesday morning.

After six years in Evansville, Bishop Thompson said he will miss working with a great community. Pope Francis appointed Archbishop-elect Thompson on Tuesday, June 13th.

“It’s just a great community, not just the Catholic community, but beyond,” Thompson said, “So many ways we work together, and form and shape that human family in all that we do and all that we’re about.”

Archbishop-designate Thompson will continue as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Evansville, until his installation on Wednesday, June 28th in Indianapolis.

