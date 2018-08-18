Home Indiana Evansville Archaeologist Glenn Black is Added to Honorees At Angel Mounds August 18th, 2018 Shelby Lammela Evansville, Indiana

Indiana’s Glenn Black is added to the list of honorees at the Angel Mounds Historic State Site in Evansville, IN.

Glenn Black worked as a historical archaeologist at Angel Mounds from 1939 until 1964.

The new exhibit displays rare artifacts that have never been seen before that Black himself used in the field.

The exhibit also includes a recreation of Black’s office which contains his desk and tools he used in his work.

“He was an innovator in the science of archeology and a lot of people especially here in Vanderburgh and Warren County who don’t know that he died in sixty-four so a lot of them have forgotten about Glenn he is a state significance as well so we really wanted to make sure he got that acknowledgment,” said Angel Mounds Site Director, Mike Liendermen.



There will also be a historical marker placed near the entrance where Black’s residence used to be on the historic site that will detail his notable work in the archeology field.

