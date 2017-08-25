Arcade Entrepreneurs Aim At Adults With “High Score Saloon”

Two Evansville arcade entrepreneurs are expanding their business with a new, more mature model in mind. The co-owner’s of Secret Headquarters are opening up a second spot for arcade games aiming to attract the adult crowd.

323F on Main Street is soon to be “High Score Saloon” that will cater to the kid in every adult. The new arcade will offer beer and wine service as well as an arcade style menu.

Owners say the focus at High Score will be on gathering the arcade community for camaraderie and what big kids love most, old arcade games, “Hopefully 8 or 9 will be pinballs and the rest will be video arcade. Other than that we’re going to have beer and wine and we’re going to have an arcade themed menu like what you would have seen in the 80’s. We’re not going to have karaoke, we’re not going to have hard alcohol much to the lament of some people, we’re not going to have live music, we’re not going to have comedy shows…it’s just going to be all about the games and a little beer and wine,” said Clint Hoskins.

Walls of the downtown location will be lined with dozens of vintage eighties and nineties arcade games. People with concerns should be comforted, the owners say this will be a quiet and quaint arcade, “Luckily all these machines do have volume controls on them and we can turn them down as low as want. We plan to keep them pretty low because the entire idea behind this business was we wanted to give people a place where they can sit and talk and enjoy one another’s company without having to yell over outside noise whether it be a band, or anything else,” said Hoksins.

High Score Saloon will be right in the middle of all the action on Main Street. Initially the arcade will be for adults 21 and older. In the future High Score Saloon hopes to open doors to a younger demographic for non-profit events and community outreach.

Lauren Leslie



