Arcade Bar to Open in Downtown Evansville

The owners of a new video game arcade that will double as a bar and lounge are one step close to opening in downtown Evansville. The owners of the High Score Saloon met with the Evansville site review board Monday to discuss their plans.

The arcade plans to serve alcohol, and that decision means the arcade will require special zoning in order to be open to all ages. The idea to open a bar mixed with an arcade came after seeing the success of similar projects elsewhere in the country.

Co-owner of High Score Saloon, Clint Hoskins says, “It’s been going on in the nation for quite awhile. People bringing arcades back and pairing them with beer, wine, food whatever. But around Evansville and southern Indiana you really don’t have anything like that. And so we’re planning to move forward with it and to grow with it.”

As of now, the owners of the High Score hope to have the project open by the end of October. They say they think the bar will play a role in helping to revitalize the downtown area.

