Buffalo Wild Wings has a new owner. Arby’s Restuarant Group will pay more than $2 billion in cash for the food chain.

It’s been slumping amid the casual dining sector’s struggles and the high cost of chicken wings.

Arby’s says it’s looking forward to combining strengths of both brands.

Buffalo Wild Wings has more than 1,200 locations in 10 countries.

The company has recently boosted foot traffic with a half-price deal on wings.

