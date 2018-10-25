Written two centuries ago, Mary Shelley’s, “Frankenstein: the Modern Prometheus”, is the first true science fiction novel.

Years ahead of its time, the story has since become the inspiration for countless film and stage adaptations.

And you can see one of these productions next week, just in time for Halloween!

Aquila Theatre’s production of this timeless classic will be bold and thrilling – while paying homage to the original, frightening writing of Mary Shelley. 2018 marks the 200th anniversary of Frankenstein being published!

Join us the day before Halloween for this thrilling production! Come dressed in your best costume for a chance to win 2 tickets to the next show!

*This production may not be suitable for young children.*

The Aquila Theatre presents, Frankenstein, Tuesday, October 30th, at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson.

Show time is seven thirty that night, tickets are fifteen dollars for students, twenty five for adults, or if you want to be on the floor, those adult tickets are thirty five dollars.

It’s the perfect way to spend Halloween Eve.





