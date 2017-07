A new flight school set to bring jobs, and pilots in training to Owensboro Regional Airport has cancelled those plans.

Apus Air informed the airport, they are no longer able to continue with the project that would have trained pilots for Chinese airlines.

Apus Air officials say the currency outflow in China is to blame.

The company did say, if the opportunity arises, they would love to work with Owensboro Regional Airport in the future.

Chelsea Koerbler



