Home Indiana April Tinsley’s Killer Sentenced to 80 Years in Prison December 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An Indiana man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 1988 abduction, rape, and killing of an eight-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

59-year-old John Miller was arrested in July and pleaded guilty to murder and child molestation charges earlier this month.

Police used DNA from the ancestry service 23andMe to track down April Tinsley’s killer. Her body was found in a ditch about 20 miles from her home.

Authorities say she’d been sexually assaulted and strangled.

As part of a plea agreement, Miller is sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Comments

comments