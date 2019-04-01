April Begins Cool, Quick Warmup Through the Week

We say so long to March and hello to April. March was quite the month, with just about everything. We saw frigid temperatures to start, highs didn’t get out of the 20s (March 4th-6th), ten days later temperatures soared to the 70s and we had super cell thunderstorms spawn 3 tornadoes in the Tri-State on March 14th. The month as a whole ended up being -4.2 degrees below average.

It’s a cool start to the April, but it will be a short lived cool spell. Temperatures fell to the mid to upper 20s across the entire Tri-State this morning. Mostly sunny skies and a light east wind through the afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 50s, will be about 10 degrees below average.

Another cold night on tap with patchy frost Tuesday morning. A gorgeous day Tuesday, sunny skies and a southwest wind will help warm temperatures in the low 60s. The warming trend will continue through Wednesday. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day Wednesday, temperatures though will rise into the upper 60s to low 70 across the Tri-State. An area of low pressure will spread showers and a few thunderstorms into the area Thursday afternoon-evening.

Over the next 6-10 days we will be well above average temperature wise.

6 to 10 day precipitation looks to be below average as well.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s over the weekend, Saturday looks spectacular, Sunday we do see increased rain chances.

